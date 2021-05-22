Louisiana State Police: Domestic disturbance ends deadly with officer-involved shooting

FILE – This Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, shows a Louisiana State Police vehicle in Louisiana. New court filings show Louisiana State Police troopers joked in a group text about beating a Black man after a high-speed chase last year, saying the beating would give the man “nightmares for a long time.” The May 2020 arrest of Antonio Harris bears strong resemblance to the State Police pursuit a year earlier that ended in the still-unexplained death of Ronald Greene. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

NORWOOD, La. — The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is investigating a shooting incident involving one of their deputies on Friday.

Shortly before midnight, the Norwood Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Shady Grove Lane and requested assistance from the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

As deputies and officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect refused verbal commands and brandished a firearm at a responding deputy.

The deputy discharged his firearm and struck the suspect.

The suspect sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No officers or deputies were injured during the incident.

This remains an ongoing investigation.