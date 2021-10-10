Louisiana State Police continue investigation in Trooper’s killing; suspect currently hospitalized

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The suspect believed to be responsible for shooting and killing a Louisiana State Police Master Trooper is currently in the hospital.

Louisiana State Police say Matthew Mire was taken into custody shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday and is currently hospitalized for injuries he sustained from a K-9 bite and suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.

LSP said that Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was ambushed by Mire in his patrol car near Dutton Road early Saturday morning.

LSP detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Mire in Ascension Parish for aggravated flight from an officer,

attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, and first-degree murder of a police officer. LSP also obtained an arrest warrant for him in East Baton Rouge Parish for aggravated flight from an officer and attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

Once released from the hospital, Mire will be booked on the charges.

Funeral arrangements for Master Trooper Gaubert are not finalized at this time, but he will be afforded full honors earned with a line of duty death.

Master Trooper Gaubert had served with LSP since 2002 performing patrol duties at Troop A in Baton Rouge.

In a statement, Louisiana State Police say Gaubert served with honor and distinction.

“Master Trooper Gaubert was a veteran of the United States Army and truly embodied the LSP Core Values of Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage. Together as a family, we will mourn his loss and honor his legacy of service to our department and the citizens of Louisiana.”