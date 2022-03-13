OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas police are investigating a reported armed abduction of a 48-year-old man Sunday afternoon.

According to Opelousas Police, investigators are looking into a reported armed abduction that happened in the 1400 Blk of Villere St. on Sunday around 12:23 p.m. The police department received a call from an out-of-town family member of the victim identifying them as 48-year-old Stacy Levier of Opelousas.

Investigators on scene of the incident indicated that one female and two males forced the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint. The vehicle was described as a black, 4 door sedan, possibly an older model Chrysler 300, with faded paint. The abductors were described as a light complicated, black female, and one tall, slim, dark complicated black male with dreads. These abductors should be considered armed and dangerous.

Local police or 911 should be called if anyone comes into contact with these individuals. This investigation is ongoing. Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this incident to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or email crimetips@opelousaspd.com.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS, visit St. Landry Crime Stoppers or by using the P3 mobile App. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could receive up to $1000.00 cash reward.