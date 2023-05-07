WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 14, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of S. 3rd Street and Stewart Avenue in West Monroe. When officers arrived at the scene, the victims had already fled. Empty shell casings were found at the intersection.

Authorities made contact with the victims at another location. According to the victims, they were at the intersection to meet with someone who owed them money.

Several males showed up at the location, and the victims were shot at. The victims claimed that they knew several of the men.

While at the intersection talking to one of the males, an unidentified Black male began telling the white male they were talking to, to move. The unknown Black male allegedly began shooting at the victims.

The victims used the truck they were in to speed off from the scene. The driver’s door of the truck was struck by a bullet.

Since the victims knew several of the males that were at the scene of the crime, they were able to use social media to find the unknown male shooter. The victims also allegedly received an anonymous phone call, and the caller said the shooter’s name is Mario, which is the nickname for 18-year-old Makaree Williams.

On April 25, 2023, Williams was in a line-up that each of the victims was shown separately. Both victims declared that Williams was the shooter on April 14, 2023. The truck contained three victims, including two adults and an infant.

On May 2, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department announced that with the help of Metro Narcotics, they were able to locate and arrest Williams for three warrants for Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.