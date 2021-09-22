Louisiana men arrested at Hawaii airport for allegedly failing to follow COVID-19 protocols

HONOLULU, Hawaii (BRPROUD) — Two Louisiana men are behind bars after trying to enter the Aloha State without “proof of a COVID-19 test result upon arrival and not having a location to quarantine.”

According to police records, 26-year-old Hunter Lowe and 49-year-old Brandon Boone were arrested following the incident.

On Sunday, September 19, the Louisiana residents, Lowe and Boone, arrived at the Daniel K. International Airport.

COVID-19 checkpoint screeners at the airport checked on Lowe and Boone before notifying local law enforcement.

The two men were arrested and booked into the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

According to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety, both men “are serving a 10-day jail sentence at the Oahu Community Correctional Center on their charge of Prohibited Acts Emergency Management.”

