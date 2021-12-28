Louisiana man wanted for rape in Washington Parish captured in West Texas

FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO) — A Lousiana man wanted for rape has been captured in West Texas, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday.

Sheriff Randy “Country” Seal announced 34-year-old Miguel Angel Manriquez was booked into the Washington Parish Jail on December 20 after spending months on the run from police.

According to WPSO, Manriquez fled the area shortly after committing rapes in the Pine area on August 6. After obtaining an arrest warrant, the order was entered into the national criminal justice database, which would result in Manriquez’s arrest should he come into contact with any other law enforcement agency in the country.

Although the arrest warrant was issued in August, the data entry later paid off for police when Manriquez was captured in El Paso on December 5 — just shy of three months later.

Following extradition, Manriquez was booked into the Washington Parish Jail on December 20 on three counts of rape. His bond was set at $750,000.

According to WPSO, this is Manriquez’s second stay in the parish jail following a 2008 charge of aggravated battery.

“We don’t know exactly where Manriquez was or what he was doing in the four months he was on the run,” Sheriff Seal explained. “We do know that he is now in our custody and must face the District Attorney and the 22nd Judicial District Court to answer for his crimes. We are grateful to the El Paso County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office for holding him for us. This is a good example of the wonderful cooperation of law enforcement agencies throughout our great nation.”