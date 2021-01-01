Louisiana man under arrest in connection with recent home invasion

ST MARY PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 32-year-old Tyson Jeffrey James Celestine is facing multiple charges after an investigation led to the Patterson man’s arrest on Wednesday, December 30.

The arrest stems from a home invasion that took place in the vicinity of Zenor Rd. and Highway 90.

On the same day as the arrest, deputies were called to a home “in reference to an armed robbery in which the complainant said that three male subjects entered the home and robbed them at gunpoint,” according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

During the course of the investigation a search warrant was obtained to look inside Celestine’s home.

A search of the residence led to the discovery of a pound of marijuana.

The 32-year-old man is facing charges including “possession of marijuana with intent to distribute,” according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Celestine is currently in the St. Mary Parish Detention Center.

The investigation into this home invasion remains open and if you have any information about this case, please call 337-828-1960 or send tips and information on our website at www.stmaryso.com.