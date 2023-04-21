LAFOURCHE, La. (WGNO) — A Gold Meadow man has been sentenced to life without parole Friday (April 21st) for drowning a woman in a Bayou Lafourche.

According to court documents, 47-year-old Travis Orso drowned Dione Cheramie after beating her in May 2020.

During his trail, Orso told prosecutors that he and Cheramie were arguing in his truck when she decided to jump into the water and that he went into the water to save her.

Through investigation, prosecutors determined Orso’s claims were false.

“Witnesses rushed to help save Dion Cheramie’s life, all while the defendant was cursing her,

calling her obscene names, and drinking the beer set down by one of the individuals who rushed

from a residence to help,” said Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier. “Not once did the defendant show concern for Dion Cheramie, or any remorse for drowning her. His actions were that of a cold and callous killer.”

Orso’s bond has been revoked at this time. His hearing is set for July 14th, 2023.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.