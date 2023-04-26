LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — An Allen Parish man will spend five years in prison for fraud in his 2011 bankruptcy filing, according to U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

Joseph Randall Boswell, Sr., 53, of Elizabeth, Louisiana, was sentenced Tuesday to 60 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for committing bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion, authorities said. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. ordered that a hearing be held on June 27 to determine restitution. Boswell was convicted of these crimes by a federal jury in Lake Charles on April 24, 2022.

“This defendant spent years of his life finding ways to avoid paying taxes and creditors that he borrowed money from through his web of lies and deception,” Brown said. “The agents and attorneys handling this case worked countless hours to untangle that web of lies that he wove, and I commend them for their tireless work in bringing him to justice. The bankruptcy and tax laws which have been established in this nation must be obeyed and we will continue to hold those who choose not to do that accountable.”

Evidence presented at the trial established that Boswell knowingly and fraudulently concealed property from the United States Bankruptcy Trustee and his creditors through his Chapter 7 Bankruptcy case which he filed in September 2011. Specifically, Boswell concealed money earned from business and service contracts that could have been paid to his creditors. He attempted to defraud the government by withholding information from the Bankruptcy Court regarding the amount of income he was actually making and property he had an interest in.

The defendant withheld information from the court as to companies that he had control of through other family members, according to the court. These companies were established in the names of other family members in an attempt to hide the fact that Boswell was controlling the business activities for these companies and earning income through contracts negotiated by him.

Boswell was also convicted of attempting to evade and defeat payment of income taxes due and owed by him for the tax years 2001 through 2009. He concealed assets from the Internal Revenue Service by putting them in the names of other family members in order to avoid paying income taxes owed of over $597,000.

“Bankruptcy laws are in place to provide debtors a fresh start when they are honestly unable to pay their debts and obligations,” said James E. Dorsey, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office. “Boswell used these laws to avoid paying his creditors and taxes although he had the resources. His sentence today should be a warning to those seeking to fraudulently use bankruptcy laws to avoid paying their creditors.”

