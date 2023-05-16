GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Timothy Martinez, 51, of Gonzales was sentenced to 20 years behind bars after a recent guilty plea in the 23rd Judicial District Court. Martinez made a plea agreement with prosecutors in this case.

The Ascension Parish man pled guilty to computer-aided solicitation of a minor, two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and pornography involving juveniles.

The guilty plea and sentence stem from an investigation that started on March 4, 2021. At that time, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a possible “consensual sexual relationship” between Martinez and a 14-year-old girl, according to the district attorney’s office.

Detectives were told by the girl that Martinez had a sexual relationship with her for around a year. Further investigation led detectives to check the girl’s computer tablet. It was there that detectives found Martinez had sexual contact with the girl via the Google Message App. “Detectives located numerous nude photographs which had been exchanged between Martinez and the juvenile,” according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Martinez was arrested after admitting to exchanging “sexually explicit messages along with some improper physical contact.”

As part of his sentence, officials said Martinez did receive credit for time served, and at the end of his sentence, he will have to register as a sex offender.