NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man is facing five to 40 years in jail after law enforcement seized fentanyl and meth from his home.

Terrance Stewart, 32, of Raceland, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

According to the Attorney’s Office, law enforcement seized 226.7 grams of fentanyl pills, 203.96 grams of methamphetamine pills, 72.9 grams of white powdery fentanyl, and around $181,000 from Stewart’s residence.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison. He also faces a fine of up to $5,000,000 and at least 4 years of supervised release, according to the Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing is set for July 6.