Louisiana man gets 11 years in drug trafficking case

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a Louisiana man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison in a methamphetamine distribution case.

Friday’s news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook in Shreveport says 44-year-old James Coleman of Ringgold was convicted as a result of an investigation into drug trafficking that began in 2017.

The investigation included intercepted phone calls and “controlled” drug purchases arranged by federal agents.

Van Hook’s release said evidence seized as a result of those purchases included crack cocaine and pure methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote handed down the sentence.