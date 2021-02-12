Louisiana man facing multiple counts of sexual abuse of an animal

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Same man among two who are behind bars for Internet Crimes Against Children

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit continues to go after suspects who allegedly commit Internet Crimes Against Children.

On Friday, the Cyber Crime Unit “arrested two Louisiana men for possession of child pornography. “

The two men who were arrested for Internet Crimes Against Children are 18-year-old Nicholas Robinson, of Belle Chasse and 49-year-old Michael Kocke, of Gonzales.

Robinson is currently in the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center facing this charge:

10 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession)

Kocke is currently in the Ascension Parish Jail facing these charges:

10 counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal

One count of Pornography involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession)

“My Cyber Crime Unit works day in and day out to protect Louisiana’s children,” said Attorney General Landry. “We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to find and arrest child predators.”

These organizations assisted the Attorney General Landry’s Office with this investigation:

Louisiana Bureau of Investigation

Homeland Security Investigations

Louisiana State Police

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office