BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Izak Barnett, 19, of Galliano, was arrested in connection with “two incidents of rape” that reportedly took place in Baton Rouge and Galliano, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. The LSU Police Department arrested him Tuesday, May 16.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Barnett is accused of raping “a 19-year-old female while she was asleep” in December 2022. LPSO said many guests at the home had drunk alcohol. The woman reportedly woke up while the rape was ongoing “and found Barnett to be covering her mouth,” according to LPSP.

According to LPSO, “Barnett admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim without verbal consent, and admitted to placing his hand over her mouth,” in an interview.

Further investigation led authorities to look into another reported sexual assault involving Barnett at LSU. The LSU Police Department brought him in for questioning.

LPSO charged Barnett with second-degree rape, and LSU Police charged the Galliano man with third-degree rape.

Barnett remains in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $293,000 bond.

