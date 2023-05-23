MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man is charged with the rape of a 13 year old.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of possible rape of a 13-year-old juvenile in the Effie, LA area. Authorities say after an investigation, they identified 36-year-old Jonathan Ross Desselle of Effie, LA as the suspect.

Authorities say Desselle was already a convicted sex offender currently registered in Avoyelles Parish stemming from the July 2015 conviction for committing Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

Bond was set at $500,000.00. Desselle is being held in the Avoyelles Parish jail.

