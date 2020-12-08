Mandeville man behind bars charged with multiple counts of ‘Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 70-year-old Benjamin Terranova, of Mandeville is facing multiple child pornography charges.
Terranova was arrested in St. Tammany Parish after the completion of a multi-agency investigation.
The 70-year-old man is facing these charges:
- 50 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession)
- Two counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (distribution)
“My Cyber Crime Unit continues to work tirelessly to investigate and arrest those producing, possessing, or distributing sexual abuse images and videos of children,” said AG Landry. “We will not waver in doing all that we legally can to protect Louisiana’s children.”
These agencies took part in this investigation:
- Louisiana Bureau of Investigation
- Homeland Security Investigations
- St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office
Terranova is currently in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
