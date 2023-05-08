LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Lake Charles man was arrested after attacking multiple family members with a knife.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home in Lake Charles around 6 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a disturbance.

An investigation revealed the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with a family member. During the argument, Villa grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest, as well as cutting another family member.

The suspect, Dyllan M. Villa, 22 of Lake Charles was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 2 counts of aggravated battery.

Both victims sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.