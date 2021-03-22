Louisiana man arrested for stolen livestock

Very Serious Looking Cow

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Caldwell Parish man is accused of stealing 43 head of cattle from a livestock producer in Ouachita Parish.

Investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission received a complaint in November 2020 in which Brian D. Robinson, 52, 591 Johnson Rd., Columbia, La. allegedly purchased but failed to pay for the cattle in 2019.

An investigation revealed that Robinson received the livestock and failed to pay for them in a timely manner.

“The law is specific when dealing with the purchase of livestock,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “The failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired constitutes a violation of the Theft of Livestock statute.”

A warrant was issued from the 4th Judicial District Court on March 22.

Robinson was booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center. Bond was set at $5,000.

If convicted, the suspect faces possible fines and imprisonment.

At this time, the cattle have not been recovered.