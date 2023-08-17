FILE – Rioters supporting President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

POLLOCK, La. (WGNO) — A 70-year-old Louisiana man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Ronald Alfred Bryan, of Pollock, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony offenses of civil disorder and assault on a federal officer. He’s also charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, theft of government property and physical violence on Capitol grounds.

Court documents claim Bryan was identified by authorities through video as among the crowd of rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, gathered at the Capitol’s Northwest Steps. In the video, Bryan is allegedly seen using a wooden pallet as protection while going up the Northwest Steps and moving toward a group of United States Capitol Police officers defending a landing.

Later in the video, court documents claim Bryan is seen putting the pallet down near the feet of another rioter and then taking a USCP officer riot shield. He then allegedly charged toward the officers, using the shield in an attempt to breach the police line. Bryan climbed through the temporary scaffolding slightly to the south and physically assaulted USCP officers, court documents claim.

Videos recorded later on Jan. 6 allegedly revealed Bryan bragging about his theft of the police shield and his assaults on USCP officers. Near the Peace Circle, he reportedly explained, “We ganged up, on the left side of the steps where the white tarps were. I started cutting the tarps off” and described how he “stormed up the steps.” Bryan boasted, “I stole a baton. I stole a shield. [I] knocked two of them to the ground, took six of them to get me off of them.” Bryan allegedly encouraged others to assault officers as well, exclaiming, “y’all go get you some!”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Bryan was arrested on Aug. 16 in Pollock and made his initial appearance in the Western District of Louisiana.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s New Orleans and Washington Field Offices and is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

