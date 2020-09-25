Louisiana man arrested after threats made to a postal worker

BELLE ROSE, La (BRPROUD)- Anthony Joseph Bozeman, 36, was arrested by the Assumption Parish Sheriffs on Thursday on felony charges relating to threats against a U.S. Postal Service Worker.

On August 24, deputies responded to a call in Belle Rose about complaints of Bozeman making violent threats to a postal worker because he was upset over issues with his mail delivery.

Bozeman was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with a charge of Public Intimidation-Threats.

For additional information concerning this incident, contact Sheriff Leland Falcon or Public Information Officer, Lonny Cavalier at 985-369-7281.

LATEST POSTS