STARKS, La. (KLFY) – A Starks man was arrested for shooting at juveniles on his property who were playing hide and seek.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home in Starks in reference to a shooting early Sunday morning.

During an investigation, deputies found a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. Detectives arrived on scene and discovered several juveniles were playing hide and seek in the area and were hiding on the neighbor’s property. When detectives spoke with the property owner, he said he saw shadows outside his home and retrieved his firearm. He went back outside and saw people running away from his property, at which time he began shooting at them and hit the girl.

The property owner, David V. Doyle, 58 of Starks was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated battery, 4 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. His bond is still pending.

The girl was transported to a hospital out of town to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

