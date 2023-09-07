Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Church Point man was arrested on charges of copper thefts totaling near $200,000.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies have investigated numerous thefts of copper from AT&T lines used to service residences for internet and phone services. The suspect would cut the lines connected to telephone poles and wiring between various connections. These crimes occurred in various areas of Acadia Parish during the past few months.

Deputies were able to connect the suspect to three cases currently being investigated and believe he may be connected to at least two more cases in Acadia Parish.

With the assistance of the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to arrest Calvin Simoneaux of Church Point on three counts of felony theft.

He is pending extradition to Acadia Parish for these charges.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts