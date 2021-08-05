Louisiana man allegedly shares explicit videos without asking victim for permission

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — 39-year-old Paul Lemon, Jr., of Napoleonville, was arrested after a lengthy investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were notified in early March of this year that someone allegedly shared explicit videos of a victim “without that party’s consent.”

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Detectives commenced an investigation and confirmed that Paul Lemon, Jr. shared those videos without the consent of the victim and those images were intended by the victim to remain private.”

The information gathered during the investigation led to the arrest of Lemon, Jr. on Wednesday.

Paul Lemon, Jr. is currently in the Assumption Parish Detention Center facing three counts of Nonconsensual Disclosure of a Private Image.

Bond is set at $20,000 for Paul Lemon, Jr.