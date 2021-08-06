Louisiana man accused of shooting woman in the stomach

ROSELAND, La. (BRPROUD) — Willie London, 41, of Roseland is facing multiple charges after a recent shooting at a home.

The shooting took place at approximately 5:30 p.m. on August 5.

An investigation by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office shows that a woman was shot in the stomach.

The woman is recovering at a local hospital in stable condition.

TPSO says, “during the investigation, deputies located and collected multiple .223 caliber shell casings from the physical crime scene.”

A search of the area near the crime scene led investigators to London.

London is facing these charges:

Attempted second degree murder

Illegal use of a firearm, and dangerous instrumentalities

Illegally carrying a firearm used in the commission of a violent crime

Obstruction of justice – Evidence tampering

London was apprehended and is currently in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.