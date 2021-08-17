Louisiana man accused of impersonating police officer

LAPLACE, La. (BRPROUD) — Twenty-year-old Mark Anthony Kimble Jr., of LaPlace, is in trouble with the law after allegedly playing a police officer on local roads.

Kimble Jr., was apprehended on Sunday, August 15, “after he activated a red and blue dash-mount lighting system on the console of his personal vehicle, attempting to yield traffic on Interstate 10,” according to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Kimble Jr.’s vehicle a little before 7:45 p.m. as it entered a local subdivision.

Kimble was eventually arrested by pursuing deputies from the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kimble Jr., is charged with:

Outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited

False personation of a peace officer (felony)

According to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, “officers learned Kimble utilized red and blue lights from a dash lighting system behind vehicles to have drivers pull over and have traffic yield to what drivers believed to be an emergency vehicle.”

Kimble Jr., was released from jail on $2,500 bond.