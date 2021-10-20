Louisiana man accused of breaking into home, trying to set it on fire

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Amanda Shaw Hurricane Ida Benefit Concert

ELTON, La. (KLFY) — An Elton man is behind bars after Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies say he allegedly broke into a home and attempted to set it on fire.

Steven “Peewee” Edwards, 39, of Elton, faces charges of simple burglary, simple arson and obstruction of justice after he allegedly broke into a home on Oct. 16. He was arrested on Monday, Oct. 18, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Elton Police identified Edwards as the suspect and recovered several items taken from the residence. They asked the JDPSO to assist with locating Edwards.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News