BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kaleb Pleasant, 19, of Winnsboro, is accused of taking part in an attack on the campus of Southern University outside of Camille Stivers Shade Hall on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Pleasant is accused along with eight other individuals of attacking three people outside of a student housing building. The nine reportedly were seen on video gathering at U.S. Jones Hall before the attack. A detective with the Southern University Police Department reviewed video that showed the group approaching the victims in an “aggressive manner,” according to an arrest affidavit.

The group tried to encircle the three before commencing their attack. “Kaleb was seen standing by as the other co-defendants attacked victims and later joining in throwing punches at one of the victims,” according to the affidavit.

One of the victims was left unconscious and suffered seizures after the attack. That person was taken to a local hospital.

The affidavit states that Pleasant was identified by two victims as one of the attackers.

The Winnsboro man was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and charged with one count of second-degree battery and two counts of battery. Pleasant’s bond was set at $35,000.

