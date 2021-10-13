Louisiana law enforcement searching for hit-and run truck driver

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KLFY) — The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run that occurred on Friday, October 1, at 7 p.m.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Topsy Road and Welcome Road in Gillis, accord to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

During their investigating deputies revealed a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Welcome Road, when it ran a stop sign and struck an SUV that was traveling eastbound on Topsy Road.

Upon impact the SUV was forced off the road and overturned. The vehicle crossed Cryer Road and stuck a stop sign and came to rest upside down in the ditch.

The suspect’s truck, described as burgundy or maroom in color with a chrome bumber, fled the area heading eastbound on Tospy Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the truck will have damage to the front passenger side bumper as well as the front passenger side quarter panel.

The driver of the SUV along with three young passengers suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with ;information about this crash is asked to contact CPSO at (337) 491-3605.