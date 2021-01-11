Louisiana K9 helps police make arrest for alleged possession of Fentanyl pills with intent to distribute

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A K9 working for the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office helped deputies arrest two men they believe possessed Fentanyl with the intent to distribute it.

On Tuesday night, a K9 deputy pulled over a pickup truck for following too closely and for having an expired registration sticker on the license plate. The deputy said that the two occupants, identified as 26-year-old Javier Rojo-Garcia of Cut Off and 42-year-old Erick Zuccolotta-Rendon of Houma, seemed nervous and provided different statements when the deputy spoke to them separately, according to Sheriff Tim Soignet.

Javier Rojo-Garcia

Erick Zuccolotta-Rendon Images courtesy of TPSO.

After more deputies arrived to assist, the K9 sniffed the outside of the vehicle and showed a positive indication of the presence of narcotics. Deputies then found five bundles of suspected Fentanyl, each of which contained at least 500 pills, carrying a total street value of about $125,000, according to TPSO.

Both men were handcuffed and placed into separate police vehicles, and while deputies continued searching, Zuccolotta-Rendon allegedly slipped out of his handcuffs, squeezed into the front seat of the TPSO vehicle and tried to put the vehicle in drive to escape, according to TPSO.

Deputies secured him, and he was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, attempted simple escape and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Rojo-Garcia was arrested on possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, following too close and having an expired vehicle registration.

LATEST POSTS