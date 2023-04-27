ST. TAMMANY, La. (WGNO) — A Georgia man is facing life in prison for the rape of a minor in the Slidell area.

On Wednesday (April 16th) a unanimous St. Tammany parish jury found 56-year-old Jacques Anthony Garnet guilty as charged for two counts of first-degree rape of a girl under the age of 13.

Details of the incident have not been disclosed to protect the victim.

Garnet will face life without parole. His hearing is set for June 14th, 2023.

