Louisiana high school student arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to school

RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, Oct. 25, a Richwood High School student was entering the school when school administrators performed a random backpack screen.

The student, 18-year-old Chris Gilbert, became agitated when administrators searched his bag.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were called to the scene, and upon their arrival, Gilbert dropped his bag and walked off.

According to deputies, school administrators discovered a loaded Smith and Wesson SD40 .40 Caliber pistol inside of Gilbert’s bookbag.

Gilbert was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with the Illegal Possession of a Firearm on a School Campus.