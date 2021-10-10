Louisiana governor mourns the death of Trooper killed in the line of duty

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is mourning the death of a Louisiana State Police Master Trooper that was shot and killed on Saturday.

Col. Lamar Davis with the Louisiana State Police say Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was shot and killed Saturday morning. The suspect is Matthew Mire. Mire was taken into custody late Saturday evening after a daylong manhunt.

“Master Trooper Adam Gaubert dedicated his long career with the Louisiana State Police to protecting the people of our state and it is with a heavy heart that I mourn his death from injuries sustained in the line of duty on Saturday. He served selflessly and courageously to keep our people and our communities safe, and he represents the best of all us” said Edwards.

Today, Louisiana mourns the death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, a 19-year veteran of Louisiana State Police, who was ambushed while in his patrol unit and killed in the line of duty on Saturday. #lagov pic.twitter.com/0rUc1AMGwZ — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) October 10, 2021

During a briefing late Saturday night Davis said Master Trooper Gaubert was a 19-year-veteran of Louisiana State Police.

“Trooper Gaubert embodied everything we stand for; honor, duty, selfless service, and courage. In the days ahead, we will mourn his tragic death and honor his service to our department and the citizens of Louisiana.”

“I am thankful for Louisiana State Police and all law enforcement agencies that worked together to capture the suspect in these homicides. It is my hope that we will have a clearer picture of what happened as the investigation continues and that justice will be served for Trooper Gaubert” said Edwards.

Matthew Mire, 31, allegedly shot five people over the span of a few hours. Deputies say that Mire shot two people around midnight in Livingston parish then traveled to Ascension Parish where he shot two more people.