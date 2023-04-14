All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty
BASTROP, La. (KTVE.KARD) — According to officials, on April 10, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare concern at a local gas station. The deputies discovered two individuals, James Harold Bailey and a child, passed out in a vehicle near the gas pump.
Upon further investigation, the deputies discovered 2 grams of meth and 4.6 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle. According to authorities, Bailey was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and child endangerment.
