Gunshots heard in Metairie. Two injured in shooting on I-10 WB at Causeway.

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)- Loud gunshots rang out this morning in Metairie. Not far from our news station.

Jefferson Parish deputies were quick to arrive at the scene. About a dozen units were there to investigate, including the crime scene unit.

The shooting happened when the victim stopped his vehicle on the approach ramp. Two male victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. This all happened, right here on the I-10 on-ramp heading westbound toward Baton Rouge near North Causeway.

Several Jefferson Parish deputies were called to the scene on the ramp. The investigators were focusing on the white SUV that you can see in the video above. The double shooting happened at 4:15 this morning. When we arrived on the scene at about 4:30 EMS was there but, then left.

The ramp was closed to all traffic for about two hours but, it is open now.

The scary thing about this shooting is it happened only yards away from our WGNO News Station. When the shots were fired, we could hear them from our newsroom.

There were between 7 and 10 loud and quick pops. At first our morning crew, all thought it was fireworks.

We asked JPSO about a suspect at this point but, they said they don’t have any info. So, if anyone knows something, they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111