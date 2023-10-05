Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Former school teacher Morgan Freche of Loranger is out on bond after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a male student that resulted in her giving birth to their child.

Freche was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 24, after the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report that a 17-year-old boy may have fathered a child with a school employee.

Although the age of consent for a sexual relationship in Louisiana is 17, investigators believe the relationship began at least two years before the arrest, when the student would have been underage.

Freche faces charges of third degree rape, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and oral sexual battery.

Freche is out on a $155,000 bond and is required to wear an ankle monitor.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.