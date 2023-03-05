LORANGER, La. (BRPROUD) – A volunteer fire department in St. Tangipahoa Parish had a truck stolen early Sunday morning.

According to the Loranger Volunteer Fire Department, an unknown male walked up to the station and tried to break in around 4:30 a.m.

The fire department said the unidentified man ended up taking a 2013 Ram 2500 from the front of the station while a volunteer firefighter was out on a call. The truck has a Loranger Fire Department plate on the front and an extra diesel tank in the back.

The fire department is asking the public to be on the lookout.