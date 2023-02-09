Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A high school on the North Shore was locked down on Thursday after the Slidell Police Department says two women in a stolen car tried to hide in the school’s parking lot.

On Thursday morning, police say Det. Ben Williams was patrolling the area when he received a report of a vehicle in the area that had been stolen out of Jefferson Parish. The car was seen near Gause Boulevard and I-10, then later at the Walmart on Natchez Drive.

When Williams followed the vehicle out of the Walmart parking lot, police say the car then slowly pulled into the campus of Pope John Paul II Catholic High School. That’s when two women inside the car got out of the vehicle and began running through the parking lot.

The suspects’ identities were not disclosed.

Police say the two then tried to hide from police by jumping into the back of a nearby pickup truck. However, that attempt was thwarted and both suspects were arrested.

We’re told both women were charged accordingly and that no one was injured in the incident.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.