Local priest appears in court after arrest on child pornography charges

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bishop Francis Malone, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Shreveport on Friday issued a letter to the Catholic clergy and community in the diocese informing them that a local priest has been removed from serving as a priest, following his arrest on juvenile pornography and bestiality charges.

The Rev. Seby Shan

Seby Chemmampallil, known in the Catholic community as the Rev. Seby Shan, CMI (Carmelites of Mary Immaculate), associate pastor of Christ the King Catholic Church in Bossier City, was arrested in Bossier City and charged with two counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession), two counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (distribution), and two counts of sexual abuse of animals.

Bishop Francis Malone, Catholic Diocese of Shreveport

In his letter, Malone wrote that Chemmampallil is accused of “violating the Diocese of Shreveport’s Police Concerning Sexual Abuse of Minors,” noting that the current allegations don’t involve physical contact with minors, “they nonetheless constitute a serious violation of the law.”

Malone also reiterated the Church’s policy on sexual abuse and added contact numbers to report and suspicions of sexual abuse of minors.

A joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, after a tip came into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to Chemmampallil’s arrest.

Chemmampallil’s appeared in Bossier District Court Monday morning via video from Bossier Maximum Security where he is being held and told a Bossier District Judge that he could not afford a lawyer, so his case was referred to the Bossier Public Defenders Office.

He is being held on $200,000 bond.