Local police department asking for public’s help finding suspect in jewelry theft

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — Take a look at the attached pictures, do you recognize the person or tattoos in the pictures?

Image courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc.

These pictures were taken on January 21st inside the Walmart located at 2799 West Thomas St.

According to the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc., “Walmart loss prevention reported they observed the suspect enter into the jewelry department and remove several pieces of jewelry from the storage containers.”

The theft suspect did stop at self-checkout but subsequently left the Walmart.

If you know who this person is, please call the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip!