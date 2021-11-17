Local PD makes multiple arrests, seizes gun, meth, heroin, marijuana and more

Suspect charged with Prostitution by Massage and Money Laundering

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — The Zachary Police Department has been busy with investigations focusing on narcotics distribution and prostitution over the last few months.

ZPD says, “These investigations were specifically to target illegal distribution of narcotics and sales of illegal acts.”

Detectives obtained seven search warrants which led to multiple arrests and the seizure of a large amount of narcotics.

The suspects, charges, locations where the search warrants were executed and items seized are listed below:

Bryan Mccauley – Distribution of Schedule II Narcotics, Poss. of Schedule I, Schedule II, and Schedule IV

Katrina Martin – PWID Schedule IV Narcotics (2 counts)

Bennett “BJ” Whittington – PWID Schedule IV Narcotics (2 counts)

4123 Cherry Street, Zachary Louisiana

19928 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary Louisiana

15880 Gaylord Oaks Drive, Walker Louisiana

459 illegal pills

14.86g of Methamphetamine

3g of heroin

4.06g of marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

$701.00 U.S. Currency

Phillip Williams – Distribution of Schedule I Narcotics.

20969 Leviticus Drive, Zachary Louisiana

5 grams of marijuana

Glock 19MOS with two drum mags

Drug paraphernalia

Ronald Thibodeaux Jr – Distribution of Schedule I Narcotics.

5145 Gloria Street, Zachary Louisiana

5 grams of marijuana

Items to start an in-home marijuana grow

Illegal pills

Promethazine

Vivian Therapy Spa; Lu Xiuping – Prostitution by massage

5145 Main Street, Suite E. Zachary Louisiana

1 arrest for prostitution by massage

Money laundering

1 DVR

$618 U.S. Currency

Receipts of business for explicit acts

Vape Town Vape Shop; Lovepreet Singh – Distribution of Schedule I Narcotics.

5875 Main Street Suite F, Zachary Louisiana

888 illegal THC Products

$887.00 U.S. Currency

Multiple agencies assisted the Zachary Police Department during the execution of the search warrants.

Those agencies include:

Zachary Narcotics

LSP Narcotics

LSP Fugitive Team

DELTA Narcotics Task Force

EBRSO SWAT

If you would like to report any illegal activity, contact the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393.