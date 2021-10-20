Local non-profit searching for dog who was allegedly subject to hanging, tasing and more

Humane Society of Louisiana: "One of the worst acts of violence toward any animal it has ever documented"

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Humane Society of Louisiana is offering a $500 reward for the safe return of what they are calling an abused dog.

An alleged incident of abuse was caught on tape in the 7th Ward earlier this month.

According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, “a young man placed a rope around his dog’s neck and then hung it from the door frame of his house, preventing it from moving. He then wrapped duct tape around the dog’s mouth, muzzle, and eyes, and proceeded to taser it.”

Image courtesy of Humane Society of Louisiana

Videos and photos of the alleged incident were given to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers were able to get a search warrant and it was executed earlier this month.

A search of the property uncovered these items below:

Duct tape

Taser

Karl Jackson was cited “for cruelty to animals under Title 18, section 2 of the city code.”

Jackson was arrested but the dog was nowhere to be found.

An accomplice took the dog from Jackson.

“We have seen thousands of animals who have been mistreated and neglected over

the course of the past 33 years, dating from the time we started this organization, but this one stands out as being especially heinous,” says Jeff Dorson, HSLA founder and Director. “We are deeply disturbed by the suspect’s methodology, planning, and the specific strategy he employed to torment and abuse his own dog. It is frightening to witness an innocent animal be blinded, immobilized, and tased,” adds Dorson.

If you know where the missing dog is or want to return the dog for a reward, please call the Humane Society at 1-888-6-Humane (486263) or email them at info@humanela.org.