Local man with the nickname “Mo-Thug,” arrested after allegedly assaulting girlfriend while in possession of a firearm

The 28-year-old has been arrested "over 24 times."

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A local man who was out on bond for various violent felony offenses including second-degree murder, was arrested on Saturday night.

A call came in to deputies about a domestic disturbance at a home.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, “when deputies arrived on scene, they learned that the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Morris Miles assaulted his girlfriend, while armed with a firearm and while multiple children were present in the residence.”

At the time this allegedly occurred, the girlfriend of Morris Miles had an active protective order.

The girlfriend and children were unharmed and a search warrant was obtained by authorities.

During a search of the home, authorities found these items:

Firearm

A quantity of illegal narcotics including methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, and suboxone

APSO says, Miles “has been arrested over 24 times and charges stem from home invasion, theft, drug charges, second-degree murder, and simple battery.”

After the arrest was made, authorities charged Miles with:

Violation of a protective order

Felony domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

Illegal possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, methamphetamine, and suboxone

Possession of heroin

Felony domestic abuse aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm while in presence of a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony bench warrant for failure to appear in court

Miles is currently in the Ascension Parish Jail.

Some of Miles’ aliases include “Miles, Morris L, Miles, Morris Lemar, Mo-Thug, Miles, Morris L, MILES, MORRIS, Miles, Morris, Big Dog,” according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.