Local man charged with killing Kentwood couple on Valentine’s Day

KENTWOOD, La. — Kentwood resident Kevin Buckley, 34, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Friday.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Kentwood couple, which had been reported on Feb. 18 as missing since Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), has been found due to the cooperation and confession of Buckley.

Buckley told TPSO detectives where he disposed the bodies of Iva Jane Travis, 54, and Lewis “Payton” Travis, 55, both of whom he lived with at the couple’s residence along Highway 440.

This investigation is ongoing, therefore, additional details will be released as they become available.