Local law enforcement asking for public’s help with identity theft case

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — Take a good look at the attached pictures, do you recognize either person?

According to Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, these “two were seen using a stolen ATM card at the Texaco gas station on Pumpkin Center Rd. on January 23.”





Images courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc.

Members of the TPSO Financial Crimes Unit would like to question these two individuals.

The vehicle used by the individuals is described this way:

Late model (2018 or newer) Nissan 4-door

Color: Gray

If you have any information about this case or the identities of the people in the pictures, please call the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip!