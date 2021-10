MISSION, Texas (Border Report) -- A rare cold front in South Texas last week apparently helped to give clusters of monarch butterflies a boost and they've been spotted crossing the Rio Grande south of the border as they migrate back to their ancestral home of Michoacán, Mexico.

Marianna Treviño-Wright, executive director of the National Butterfly Center, told Border Report that many of these colorful orange and black butterflies already have been crossing in clusters on their annual journey in which some travel thousands of miles from the United States.