NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, February 16, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans will make an announcement regarding a ‘matter of public safety.”
Details of the public safety matter were not immediately available, however, nearly 10 agencies will join Evans at the press conference starting at 2 p.m.
Those in attendance include representatives from:
- U.S. Attorney’s Office, EDLA
- Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
- Drug Enforcement Administration
- Federal Bureau of Investigations
- U.S. Marshals Service
- Louisiana State Police
- City of New Orleans Mayors Office of Criminal Justice Coordination
- New Orleans Police Department
- Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office
