NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, February 16, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans will make an announcement regarding a ‘matter of public safety.”

Watch the live stream right here at 2 p.m.

Details of the public safety matter were not immediately available, however, nearly 10 agencies will join Evans at the press conference starting at 2 p.m.

Those in attendance include representatives from:

  • U.S. Attorney’s Office, EDLA
  • Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
  • Drug Enforcement Administration
  • Federal Bureau of Investigations
  • U.S. Marshals Service
  • Louisiana State Police
  • City of New Orleans Mayors Office of Criminal Justice Coordination
  • New Orleans Police Department
  • Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office

