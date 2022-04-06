Check back soon for live footage of Wednesday’s press conference.

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — Authorities in St. John the Baptist Parish will announce more details related to a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in LaPlace over the weekend.

On Wednesday, April 6, the St. John Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference related to the shooting that occurred in the early-morning hours of April 3.

Around 5 a.m., deputies with the SJBPSO responded to the U.S. Highway 51 entrance ramp to Interstate 10 West. 911 calls indicated a vehicle had run off the highway and was partially submerged in the marsh on the side of the road.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by the driver, 19-year-old Kendell Prembrook of Laplace, and passenger, 20-year-old Jacoby Williams of Gramercy.

During the encounter with the two occupants, a deputy reportedly fired one shot, striking Williams. Deputies immediately transported Williams to a local hospital for treatment, where he was last reported to be in critical condition.

One AK-47 style firearm and one 9mm handgun were recovered from the scene.

Detectives with Louisiana State Police continue to investigate the shooting. Other details were not immediately available.

Watch the briefing LIVE in the player above at 2:30 p.m.