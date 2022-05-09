NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Authorities from across the Greater New Orleans area will gather Monday morning.
While the topic for discussion has not yet been released, a statement from Crimestoppers GNO said crime agencies represented will include:
- Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office
- St. James Sheriff’s Office
- St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office
- St Charles Sheriff’s Office
- St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office
- St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office
- Plaquemines Sheriff’s Office
- NOPD
- Gretna Police Department
The press conference will begin at 11 a.m. Watch the meeting live in the player aboved.
