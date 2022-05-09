NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Authorities from across the Greater New Orleans area will gather Monday morning.

While the topic for discussion has not yet been released, a statement from Crimestoppers GNO said crime agencies represented will include:

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office

St. James Sheriff’s Office

St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office

St Charles Sheriff’s Office

St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office

St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office

Plaquemines Sheriff’s Office

NOPD

Gretna Police Department

The press conference will begin at 11 a.m. Watch the meeting live in the player aboved.