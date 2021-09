METAIRIE, LA. (WGNO)— On Friday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a gas station.

Due to the high demand for fuel in the area following Hurricane Ida, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says he suspects the shooting may have been caused by someone cutting in line.

On Saturday, JPSO held a news conference at 11:00 a.m. to discuss and update the community on Friday’s homicide in the 2300 block of Clearview Parkway.