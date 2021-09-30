Chief Ferguson: ‘Operation Golden Eagle was a success in fighting Summer crime’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department held a media briefing to discuss the results of Operation Golden Eagle.

Chief Ferguson said, “We partnered up, as we would normally do, with our partners at the Louisiana State Police, to put together an initiative to address Summer crimes, and we dubbed that initiative Operation Golden Eagle. And in doing so, our partners at the FBI as well as the ATF, joined us in the initiative, to ensure the safety of the citizens of New Orleans.”

According to Chief Ferguson, this initiative allowed resources to be deployed in what the NOPD considers to be high, violent-crime areas. Specific areas, as well as specific individuals, were targeted during Operation Golden Eagle.

“I am proud to say today, that Operation Golden Eagle was in fact, a success for the City of New Orleans. We succeeded in identifying and deterring criminal activity, apprehending individuals, and holding them accountable for their actions is the next step in this process,” Cheif Ferguson said.

As a result of Operation Golden Eagle, the NOPD was able to secure four federal indictments, and an additional three are expected. Nearly 100 arrests were made, including adults and juveniles, for a variety of crimes, and at least 76 weapons were seized from the street of New Orleans.

At the press conference, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson was joined by the following officials:

Deputy Chief Superintendent John Thomas

Col. Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent

Col. Terry Ebbert, Special Agent in Charge

Douglas A. Williams, Jr., New Orleans Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Carroll of the New Orleans Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives